EU Commission: strategy for a social and green Europe. Dombrovskis, “deliver on today’s challenges”

(Strasbourg) “Europe is going through a momentous shift. As we go through the green and digital transformation, as well as an ageing population, the Commission wants to ensure that people remain centre stage and that the economy works for them. We already have an instrument, the European Pillar of Social Rights. Now we want to ensure that the EU and its Member States, as well as stakeholders, are committed to its implementation”. Valdis Dombrovskis is the Commission’s Vice-President for an “Economy that Works for People”. On behalf of the College led by Ursula von der Leyen, he today presented a “Communication” on “building a strong social Europe for just transitions”. It is a series of documents related to the Green Deal that set out “how social policy will help deliver on the challenges and opportunities of today, proposing action at EU level for the months to come, and seeking feedback on further action at all levels in the area of employment and social rights”. Also today, the Commission has launched – as part of a long-term political strategy -, the first phase of consultation with social partners (businesses and trade unions) on the issue of fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.