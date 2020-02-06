Syria: Borrell (EU), “serious breaches of humanitarian law are an everyday occurrence in Idlib. A believable political solution must be found”

(Brussels) “Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-western Syria must stop. The conflicting parties should give humanitarian access to people in need of care and should abide by the rules and duties of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians”. The EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, and the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, spoke up to express the EU’s concern for the situation in Idlib, Syria, where “the escalation of military operations caused the discriminate death of hundreds of civilians”, as the attacks hit “civilian targets in densely-populated areas, medical facilities and settlements for internally displaced persons”. The EU reports that “serious breaches of international humanitarian law are an everyday occurrence” and ensures: “Humanitarian support will continue as long as needs remain”, but “unhampered, safe and protected access is required to take stock of and respond to all needs”. “The unbelievable human pain suffered by the civilian population in north-western Syria is inacceptable”, state Borrell and Lenarčič, insisting that “there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. The only way to stability is a believable, inclusive political solution, furthered by the UN”, as defined by the UN Security Council in 2015. The EU and the member states have allocated over 17 billion euros to Syria and the neighbouring countries since the start of the war to support civilians.