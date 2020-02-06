Female genital mutilation: UN and EU, “form of violence against women, barbaric act that must end”

500,000 women and girls across Europe have been subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM); 200 million in the world. 180,000 young girls in Europe are at risk every year. Today is the Internationals Day against Female Genital Mutilation and the European Union, too, speaks up against this practice. “We can’t let this happen. Next week, Parliament will vote on a EU strategy to end female genital mutilation around the world”, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, wrote in a tweet. “No custom, tradition, culture or religion justifies this barbaric act”, added European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. “This severe human rights violation must end”. According to UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, FGM is a “form of violence against women rooted in the desire for power and control that pervades gender inequality”. That is why “it’s time to end” FMG and “fully uphold the rights, dignity and health of women and girls everywhere”.