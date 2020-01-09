Economy: Eurostat, 3.2 million under-25s are jobless in Europe. The toughest situations in Greece, Spain and Italy

(Brussels) In November 2019, 3.2 million young people under 25 were jobless in the EU-28, 2.2 million of whom in the euro-zone (the 19 States that use the single currency). Compared with November 2018, youth unemployment has decreased by 111 thousand units in the EU-28. This is revealed by the latest statistics about employment in Europe that have been disclosed by Eurostat today. In November 2019, the youth unemployment rate was 14.3% in the EU-28 and 15.6% in the euro-zone, versus 14.8% and 16.3%, respectively, in November 2018. Also in November 2019, the lowest youth unemployment rates were those of the Czech Republic (5.2%), Germany (5.9%) and Bulgaria (7.0%), while the highest ones were recorded in Greece (32.5% in the third quarter 2019), Spain (32.1%) and Italy (28.6%).