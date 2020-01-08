Pope Francis: audience, to Arabic-speaking pilgrims: “We should not be afraid”

“In the saddest moments of our lives, in times of distress and trials, we should not be afraid, but be bold as Paul was, for God watches over us, He is always close to you”. Pope Francis said this as he greeted the Arabic-speaking pilgrims who attended his first general audience of 2020 delivered in the Paul VI Hall in front of 7,000 people. The Pope addressed his words particularly to the pilgrims from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and the Middle East, and – although not explicitly naming it – seemed to refer to the US-Iran crisis, which is escalating by the hour.