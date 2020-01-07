Council of Europe: 50th anniversary of the Holy See in Strasbourg, three days of studies starting today. “Christians’ commitment in the collective conscience of the continent”

(Strasbourg) “Building Europe together. 50 years of the Holy See to the Council of Europe” is the title of the conference that will start today, in the afternoon, at the Faculty of Catholic Theology of the University of Strasbourg, to celebrate and reread the 50th anniversary of the Holy See being at the Council of Europe as an Observer. The conference will be opened by Marija Pecinovic Buric, general secretary of the Council, and mgr. Marco Ganci, Permanent Observer in Strasbourg since 21st September; this will be followed by the opening conferences of archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See’s secretary for Relations with States, and theologian Luc Perrin. Theologians, sociologists, jurists, delegates of the Vatican Ministries will take the floor during the three “interdisciplinary days of studies and debates” (7-9 January), to “explore some dimensions of such presence and Christians’ commitment in the collective conscience that brings the peoples and states of the continent together”. The news agency SIR will be in Strasbourg to follow the event live.