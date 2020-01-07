Brexit: Mgr. Russo (CEI), “opportunity for internal review” of EU

“Brexit is not good news. The long path towards European unity has brought peace to our peoples, providing an ideal environment for decades of democracy, rights, and economic and social development. If this unity dwindles, it means something went wrong. The decision by the British people to leave the EU is legitimate and must be respected. Looking to the future, we need to build a new partnership, one in which the EU and the UK are still close and working together for the good of their peoples”. This is according to Mgr. Stefano Russo, Secretary-General of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI). “Brexit – he said in an interview with SIR news agency – should be seen by EU member States as a signal, as an opportunity for an internal review. Maybe it is time to see whether reforms should be implemented to make our European institutions more efficient and democratic, and to bring citizens closer to the great project of European unity”.