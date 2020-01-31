Churches in Europe: Pope Francis received COMECE and CEC presidents in audience

Foto VaticanNews

Yesterday Pope Francis received in audience in the Vatican the leaders of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union) and CEC (Conference of European Churches) on the eve of the 40th anniversary of COMECE and the 60th anniversary of CEC. “The Pope conveyed his appreciation for the work of the two Brussels-based organisations – a statement released today reads – in a private audience with COMECE President, Card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, and CEC President, Rev. Christian Krieger. The presidents “had the opportunity to share with His Holiness their common vision to make, in ecumenical cooperation, the voice of Churches heard in the EU institutions”. The Pope “appreciated, welcomed and encouraged this common approach, which aims to implement, even more credibly, the vision of a united Europe”. “If we are to promote the Christian contribution to peace, reconciliation and the unity of Europe, we must speak with one voice and act together”, both presidents stated.