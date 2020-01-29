EU Commission: Von der Leyen, “tackle our generational challenges such as climate change, digitisation and migration”

(Brussels) Green Deal, digital Europe, work and social rights, the EU in the world, strengthening EU democracy – these are some of the previously announced key points presented by the European Commission today as the “Work Programme” for 2020 (the pictures are from today’s meeting). Detailed to accredited journalists in Brussels, they will now be presented at the plenary session of the European Parliament (29-30 January). “The driving force behind this first Work Programme – a statement from the College led by Ursula von der Leyen reads – is to successfully grasp the opportunities that the twin ecological and digital transitions will bring”. The President stated: “This Commission is committed to tackle our generational challenges such as climate change, digitisation and migration. We are committed to deliver on the European Green Deal and to improve chances for European citizens and businesses in the digital transformation. This Work Programme will help building a Union that strives for more”.

Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President in charge of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said: “Bringing our ambitions to life is a team effort between all institutions, Member States and key partners. Therefore, the Commission Work Programme also reflects the main priorities of the European Parliament and the European Council. Moreover, for the first time, we have integrated insights on long-term trends that are shaping our economies and societies”.