European Union: Sassoli, Von der Leyen and Michel at Monnet House for joint statement on EU future

(Brussels) European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Friday, 31 January – on the eve of Brexit -, in Bazoches-sur-Guyonne (France) at the Jean Monnet House, a symbolic place for the history of European integration. “They will discuss the future of the EU – a statement reads -, including the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe, current geopolitical challenges as well as the climate and digital transitions”. President Sassoli said: “We stand at a new departure for Europe. The internal and external challenges facing us remind us all that the European Union is more than a market or economic power, but stands for values that we all share and defend. Our reflections should not forget how much stronger we can be when we act together”. The three Presidents will wind up the discussions with a joint statement.