Anglicans: General Synod in London in February. Cut on Co2 emissions and migration on the agenda

(London) A new energy control system like the one used in residential homes to monitor the carbon footprint of about 40 thousand buildings, in order to reach zero Co2 emissions by no later than 2045. This is the most important news about the environment that is on the agenda of the General Synod of the Church of England, which will be convened in London from 10th to 13th February. On the agenda of the governing body of the Church of English, composed of three houses, the House of Bishops, the House of Clergy and the House of Laity, there is the plan to calculate how much is consumed by each parish and to find out whether all the available green tariffs are used. The Synod will also hear a petition about the so-called “Windrush generation”. This the name of the military ship of the British Navy that carried 482 Jamaican migrants to the United Kingdom back in 1948. The first of dozens of thousands who gave a key contribution to the reconstruction of the country after the war. The Anglican Synod is asked to deplore the way Theresa May’s government denied the right to stay to such people, who were British citizens to all intents and purposes, and sometimes even expelled them. The petition, signed by Andrew Moughtin-Mumby, parish priest of the diocese of Southwark, London, will also include a programme for schools and parishes to improve support of black people and celebrate the different cultures that exist within the Church.