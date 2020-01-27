Pope Francis: at Angelus, in front of Shoah “indifference is not admissible and memory is due”. “Never again!”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Tomorrow (today, editor’s note) marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. In the face of this immense tragedy (the Shoah, editor’s note), of this atrocity, indifference is not admissible and memory is due”. Pope Francis said this yesterday at the end of the Angelus that he prayed at the window of his study in the Vatican Apostolic Palace with the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Tomorrow (today, editor’s note), we are all invited to set aside a moment of prayer and recollection – he added -, saying in our hearts: never again!”.