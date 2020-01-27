EU Parliament: plenary, final vote on Brexit, then farewell to British MEPs. Liliana Segre to commemorate Shoah before MEPs

(Brussels) Remembrance Day, Brexit, but also universal chargers. It is a busy week for the European Parliament that will be holding its last plenary session with the British MEPs on 29 and 30 January in Brussels. Indeed, the European Parliament is to vote on the Agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU on Wednesday at 6pm. To enter into force, any withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK needs to be approved by MEPs by a simple majority of votes cast. As of 1 February, the number of MEPs and the distribution of seats in Parliament will change following the UK’s departure. 27 of the 73 UK seats will be shared out among Member States, while the remaining 46 seats will be set aside for possible enlargements. The plenary will start on Wednesday with a ceremony to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp 75 years ago. Liliana Segre, Italian Senator for Life and Holocaust survivor, will deliver a speech during the ceremony (3pm). On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in the presence of the College of Commissioners, will present the Commission’s work programme for this year. On the same day, MEPs will vote on a resolution calling for measures to make universal chargers a reality for consumers and reduce e-waste Also on the agenda is the pressing issue of migration and the pay gap between women and men.