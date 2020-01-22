Pope Francis: audience, “pray for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Pray for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations: gifts very much needed in today’s world”. Pope Francis made this appeal before greeting the faithful in Italian, which as usual, marks the end of his Wednesday General Audience. Pope Francis also recalled that “this coming 25 January, in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year”. “I send them my cordial greetings, wishing families in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person, and harmony with creation”, the Pope remarked. In his greetings to the Italian-speaking pilgrims, Pope Francis also addressed the young people from the Focolare Movement and the pilgrims from the Diocese of Termoli-Larino, accompanied by their Bishop, Mgr. Gianfranco De Luca. “Next Saturday, we will celebrate the Feast of the Conversion of St Paul”, the Holy Father concluded: “May the example of the Apostle to the Gentiles sustain us in our mission of proclaiming Christ’s salvation to all, dedicating our best energies to Him”.