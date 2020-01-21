Fafce: Bassi (president), “a cue to speak of families, not as the sick ones but as the cure”. Connections between businesses, domestic life and work

“Family welfare is a specific mode in which care services are provided and that is not targeted to individuals, as it has happened so far, but to families. By taking care of families, the family grows – despite all the challenges – in terms of solidarity, awareness and even mutual support”. Vincenzo Bassi, president of Fafce, Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, explains to SIR the purpose of the workshop that took place in the Brussels premises of the EU Parliament earlier today, about “SMEs and family welfare: a challenge for the future of Europe”.

That is the issue that was discussed by international experts and politicians, who focussed their reflections on the situation of welfare in Europe, population issues (aging, fertility, migration…), the relationship between family and professional life, and the role of the State and the EU. Bassi states: “Until now, the State has been responsible for welfare initiatives. Now, the purpose is to have enterprises, and especially small-sized enterprises, as the families’ partners. Fathers and mothers who feel their professional experience as sound, as certain” are actually “the most productive for economy too”.

Bassi explains: “today’s workshop gave the cue to speak of families, not as the sick ones but as the cure. And Europe is a key player, because, despite the deep differences that exist among the European countries, all of them share the family experience. It is about the family that the EU member states can find a common feeling, because, by sharing one’s family experiences, one realises that we are all part of the same human family”. Guest speakers included Karlo Ressler (MEP, Croatia), Paul Dembinski (professor, Freiburg University), MEPs Clotilde Armand (Romania), Helmut Geuking (Germany) and Patrizia Toia (Italy), Anna Nagy (president of the Single Parents’ Families Foundation, Hungary), Deša Srsen (member of the cabinet of Dubravka Šuica, deputy president of the EU Commission in charge of demography). The closing speech was given by Johannes de Jong (Sallux Director).