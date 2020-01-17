FAFCE: Brussels, debate at EU Parliament. “SMEs and Family Welfare: a challenge for the future of Europe”

(Brussels) In a context where families are no longer able to think about the long-term and “short-terminism is destroying values in our economy and is undermining efforts to implement sustainable development policies”, an answer can come from corporate welfare services, a new form of compensation, convenient for enterprises, for employees and for society at large, but unaffordable for SMEs. This is according to a “white paper”, published on behalf of the SALLUX Foundation, that will be the starting point for a reflection on “SMEs and Family Welfare: a challenge for the future of Europe” during a Breakfast Meeting at the European Parliament on 21 January. The exchange of views is organized by the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE). Opening the event will be MEP Karlo Ressler (EPP). Following the introductory remarks by FAFCE President Vincenzo Bassi, Polish economist Paul Dembinski, Professor at the University of Freiburg, will provide an overview of the current state of affairs. “Public policies and the sharing of best practices at the EU level can offer solutions”, the organisers explain. The exchange of views will include the participation of some MEPs (Romanian Clotilde Armand – Renew Europe; German Helmut Geuking – ECR; Italian Patrizia Toia – S&D) and Deša Srsen (Cabinet of the EU Commission Vice-President Dubravka Šuica). One month after the start of the new Commission, it is time to “speak with clarity about these concrete challenges”.