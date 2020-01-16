Peace: Brussels, a meeting in the premises of Comece about the Pope’s message with the prior of Taizé, frère Alois

(Brussels) Frère Alois, prior of Taizé, and Maria Hammershøy, deputy president of Justice and Peace Europe, will be in Brussels on January 22nd for a meeting of reflection about the theme of the Pope’s message for the 53rd World Day of Peace: “Peace as a journey of hope: dialogue, reconciliation and ecological conversion”. The meeting has been organised by the European network of national Justice and Peace commissions; the event will be hosted by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece), in its premises in Square de Meeûs, not far from the European Parliament. The programme includes Mass and a shared lunch (https://forms.gle/iZ5A6y9ZoRZEAGFs7).

(S.N.)