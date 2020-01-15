Conference on the Future of Europe: Strasbourg, majority resolution, “open, bottom-up process to reform the EU”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Strasbourg) The plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg will debate the Conference on the Future of Europe today. The debate at the European Parliament, in the presence of representatives from the Commission and the Council, precedes a vote on a resolution setting out the EP political position that will be taken to the negotiating table with the other two EU institutions. Indeed, the Conference is expected to start once an inter-institutional agreement is reached. Three resolutions are to be voted on today: the first is signed by “pro-European” groups (EPP, S&D, Liberals and Democrats-Renew Europe, Greens, United Left-GUE); the second by the Conservatives (ECR); and the third by the “Eurosceptic” nationalist group (ID). The first text is expected to receive the majority of votes from MEPs. It sets out the objectives and scope of the Conference, putting European citizens at the centre of the “bottom-up” process – at least in principle. Some “pre-defined but non-exhaustive policy priorities” are suggested. The Conference, for instance, should be an “open process” aimed at rethinking and reforming the EU. The following priorities are identified: “European values, fundamental rights and freedoms; democratic and institutional aspects of the EU; environmental challenges and the climate crisis; social justice and equality; economic and employment issues including taxation; digital transformation; security and the role of the EU in the world”.