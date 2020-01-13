EU: President von der Leyen and College of Commissioners take oath today in Luxembourg

(Strasbourg) President Ursula von der Leyen and the members of the College of Commissioners will take their formal oath of office at the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg this afternoon. “With this solemn undertaking, Commissioners – a statement reads – are pledging to respect the Treaties and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU. They also pledge to carry out their responsibilities in complete independence and in the general interest of the Union”. President Von der Leyen stated: “We must be proud of our Treaties and our Charter of Rights and today we are pledging to respect and protect our common values that make Europe a unique place in the world”. “We take an oath before the judges who represent the law and the rule of law, the basis of our Union. And with this oath, we also commit ourselves before European citizens to work towards an ever closer relationship between them and the European institutions, and for as greater transparency as possible”.