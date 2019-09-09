Pope in Mauritius: meeting with authorities, promote “integral ecological conversion”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“Moving forward with that constructive approach that works for an integral ecological conversion”. Pope Francis concluded his meeting with the authorities of Mauritius with a call to reach the goal set out in Laudato Si’, a goal that “seeks not only to avoid terrible climatic phenomena or extreme natural catastrophes, but also to promote a change in the way we live, so that economic growth can really benefit everyone, without the risk of causing ecological catastrophes or serious social crises”. The Pontiff then went on to express his “appreciation for the way that here in Mauritius the different religions, while respecting their specific identities, work hand-in-hand to contribute to social harmony and to uphold the transcendent value of life against every kind of reductionism”. “I ask God to bless your people and every effort you make to foster the encounter of different cultures, civilizations and religious traditions in the promotion of a just society, one that does not forget its young and, above all, those who are most vulnerable”, he concluded.