Pope in Mauritius: Mass in Port Louis, “discover anew the call to be blessed”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“At the foot of this mountain, which today I would like to be the Mount of the Beatitudes, we must also discover anew Christ’s call to be ‘blessed’”. Pope Francis said this in the final part of the Mass celebrated in Port Louis, in which he stressed the need to be “joyful Christians”, so that the word “happy” becomes a synonym for “holy”. “When we hear the threatening prognosis that ‘our numbers are decreasing’ – Pope Francis suggested -, we should be concerned not so much with the decline of this or that mode of consecration in the Church, but with the lack of men and women who wish to experience happiness on the paths of holiness. We should be concerned with the lack of men and women who let their hearts burn with the most beautiful and liberating of all messages”. “Indeed, if anything should rightly disturb us and trouble our consciences, it is the fact that so many of our brothers and sisters are living without the strength, light and consolation born of friendship with Jesus Christ, without a community of faith to support them, without meaning and a goal in life”, he said, citing the Evangelii Gaudium. “When young people see the project of a Christian life being carried out with joy – the Pope noted -, this excites and encourages them. They too feel a desire to say, in so many words: ‘I too want to climb this Mount of the Beatitudes; I too want to meet the gaze of Jesus and to learn from him the path to true joy’”. Father Laval, Pope Francis concluded, “also experienced moments of disappointment and difficulty with the Christian community, but in the end, the Lord triumphed in his heart. For he had put his trust in the Lord’s power. Let us pray that that same power may touch the hearts of many men and women of this land, and our hearts as well, so that its newness may always be capable of renewing our lives and our communities”.