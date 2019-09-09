Germany: Bishops’ Plenary in Fulda. Political situation, abuse, climate and Amazon Synod on the agenda

@ 17:35

The main focus of the next plenary assembly of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) in Fulda (23-26 September) will be the preparations for the Synodal journey. As announced by the DBK press office today, the traditional autumn meeting of the 69 bishops will start with an exchange of views on “Pope Francis’ Letter to the pilgrim people of God in Germany” released on 29 June 2018. One year after the publication of the document on sexual abuse by members of the Catholic Church in Germany, the Bishops will again address the issue to take stock of the current situation, particularly as regards complaints and material compensations. The agenda of the meeting in Fulda also includes “political developments in Germany following the recent elections”, “climate and the upcoming Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region”. This theme will be the focus of a press conference on 25 September. An episcopal document “Evangelization and globalization” will also be presented during the assembly, on 24 September. The text looks at the Extraordinary Missionary Month called for by Pope Francis (October 2019). As usual, the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Card. Reinhard Marx, will hold a press conference at the end of the assembly.