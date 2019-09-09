COMECE: democracy in Europe, meeting of youth with different faiths. Appointment in Brussels on 24 September

(Brussels) Youth interreligious exchange fosters faith in democracy in Europe. That is the assumption of the German project “Dialog für Demokratie” (Dialogue for Democracy), involving both Christian and Muslim youth in Bavaria. The project will be the core of a meeting arranged by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and by the Bavarian Youth Council next 24 September in Brussels. The project is meant “to overcome prejudices, building up trust and friendship, and fostering sustainable dialogue”; the meeting in Brussels is also meant to make these experiences known, starting dialogue “with EU representatives on the opportunity to render such initiative a milestone on regional, national and European level”, says a note by COMECE. Following the programme, the young from the German Young Catholics Federation (BDKJ) and the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) will present the initiative. Then, there will be a debate with Jan Olbricht (MEP presiding over the working group of the People’s Party on intercultural relations and interreligious dialogue) and Florencia van Houdt, in charge of the European Commission office for youth, volunteering and training.