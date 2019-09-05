Germany: Christian Churches, ecumenical celebration to mark Creation Day in Heilbronn

An ecumenical celebration will be held tomorrow, 6 September, to mark the Day for Creation for the German Churches, with an official event that will take place in Heilbronn. The Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, will kick-start it at 1pm. The programme for the afternoon includes various activities in the park where the event is held and a final ecumenical celebration followed by a convivial get-together. The ecumenical celebration of the Day for Creation has been organised by the working group of Christian Churches (ACK) on the first Friday of September since 2010, a statement from the German Bishops’ Conference reads. This year’s theme is “Salt of the Earth”, which is a reference to Jesus’ call to his disciples to be the salt of the earth”. The ACK has provided material to support the celebration of ecumenical services throughout the country. “On the Day for Creation, you can live in a renewed way the Christian vision of Creation”, Archpriest Radu Constantin Miron, President of the ACK, stated. The Day is an opportunity to open “our eyes and ears and all of our senses to God’s Creation as we follow the trail of the secrets of life”.