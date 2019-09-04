Brexit: no-deal scenario, EU Commission warns of disruptions in transport, fisheries and EU budget

Trade, transport, employment, the rights of EU citizens in the UK and of UK nationals in the EU27. Since many are the areas that may be affected by a no-deal Brexit, the European Commission, chaired by Jean-Claude Juncker (pictured), has published a “Communication” today to warn businesses and citizens against possible disruptions. The Commission has proposed, among other things, “that the European Solidarity Fund and the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund are available to support businesses, workers and Member States most affected by a ‘no-deal’ scenario”. These proposals need to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council. The Commission also recalled that “it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to prepare for all scenarios. Given that a ‘no-deal’ scenario remains a possible outcome”, the Commission “strongly encourages all stakeholders to use the extra time provided by the extension of the Article 50 period to ensure that they have taken all necessary measures to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU”. Technical adjustments to “specific contingency measures in order to take account of the new Article 50 timeline” (31 October) were proposed in three main areas – transport, fishing activities, and the EU budget.