The Netherlands: Catholics and Reformed, “Taste the Church” event. Invitations and open doors in Dutch places of worship

Open doors in the Dutch churches for the third “Taste the Church” event, the initiative that has taken place since 2017 to invite people to visit a church and “taste” the atmosphere, attend a celebration, ask questions or meet people. It is the devotees themselves who invite their neighbours, family and friends to go back or go for the first time into a church, where celebrations and meetings have been extremely well prepared for next weekend (28th and 29th September). Inspired by the “Back to Church” experience devised by the Anglican church, the initiative will be attended by the Catholic and Reformed communities. Preparatory materials and ideas have been shared on a website, with a map showing all the places where the events will be held. There will be special liturgies for families or young people, lots of “after-Mass coffees”, meetings to talk about the community’s work; and the parish of Sliedrecht will even provide transport to people who may have problems going to church.