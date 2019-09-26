Principality of Monaco: Mr Fourgon (diocese), “new pastoral programme meant for all”

A programme featuring over one hundred events was prepared and presented by the Diocese of Monaco (Principality of Monaco) for the year 2019/2020. It includes conferences, workshops, debates, group meetings, moments of prayer, pilgrimages, retreats, performances, exhibitions, movie screenings and training courses. It is a program “meant for all”. Our goal is to open our doors to as many believers and non-believers as possible, but also to those who are eager to learn, understand or discuss”, explained Ferxel Fourgon, head of communication. The various diocesan offices are committed to developing “a diversified and attractive offer”. Mr Fourgon cited some of the key events, such as the ecumenical celebration in the Fontvieille big top during the Circus Festival in January; and debates with high-level speakers on nutrition and the “battles” with food or even death. Most of the meetings will be held at the Agora, the new diocesan house in the heart of the Principality, inaugurated in November 2018. A substantial part of the programme is also aimed at young people. Special events in the coming months include “Masses animated with pop-rock songs”, “Happy Hours with God”, and “Study and Pray” weekends. “With faith, ten times, or without faith” – “Une foi, dix fois, sans foi” is the pun in French and the motto of the pastoral year -, there is something to “suit all styles and tastes”.