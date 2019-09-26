Human rights: here are the nominees for the European Parliament’s 2019 Sakharov Prize

(Brussels) Nominations by MEPs for the Sakharov Prize, which the European Parliament awards every year to exceptional individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms, have been announced. The nominees include Alexei Navalny, the Russian lawyer and political activist known for his fight against corruption and opposition to Vladimir Putin; Brazilian Marielle Franco, who was killed last year, known for defending the rights of black people, women, favela residents and LGBTI people; Brazilian environmentalist Claudelice Silva dos Santos, who fights the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the Praia-Alta Piranheira region; a similar battle is carried out by Chief Raoni, an emblematic figure from an indigenous population in the Amazon. Then Jean Wyllys, a former federal deputy, also from Brazil, who now lives in Europe having received death threats in his home country for his activism in the protection of rights and freedoms. Ilham Tohti, a Uyghur economist fighting for the rights of China’s Uyghur minority; and “The Restorers”, a group of students from Kenya who developed an App for girls at risk of genital mutilation. Now the Parliament’s foreign affairs committee is due to vote on a shortlist of three finalists, among which the Conference of Presidents will choose the winner.