Poland: female congregations, plenary in Warsaw. Consecrated life and child abuse prevention on the agenda

Female aspects of consecrated life and child abuse prevention: these are the two main topics to be discussed at the plenary that will take place in Warsaw from 24 to 26 September, which will bring together the mothers superior of about 100 religious congregations present in Poland. In an interview with SIR news agency, the chair of the Conference, Mother Maksymiliana Pliszka, from the Institute of the Handmaids of the Immaculate Conception, stressed the significance of Pope Francis’ teaching, on the occasion of the plenary assembly, conveyed to the sisters by the Apostolic Nuncio to Poland Mgr. Salvatore Pennacchio. The Conference of the Polish Mothers Superiors meets twice a year to discuss topical issues, during the meetings with the Bishops’ secretary Mgr. Artur Mizinski, and to develop some aspects related to formation. “It is also a time for communal prayer that allows us to strengthen our unity”, Mother Pliszka remarked. According to the latest statistical data (from 2016), there are over 19,000 women religious in Poland, most of whom are active in the fields of education and healthcare, both in Poland and on mission (more than 2,000). The sisters traditionally devote themselves to charitable activities, but in today’s digital world, they also play an important role in the media and publishing industries.