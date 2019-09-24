United Kingdom: Supreme Court, Johnson could not suspend Parliament. Bercow, “Westminster must immediately start working again”. Prime Minister in precarious position

Boris Johnson breached the law by asking Queen Elizabeth to suspend Parliament last August. This has been unanimously ruled by London’s Supreme Court. Lady Hale, who leads the eleven Lords who sit in the British final Court of Appeal, has been perfectly clear. Parliament’s work must be protected, as it has sovereignty over the British Constitution, and the Prime Minister seriously damaged it by asking the Queen to shush the MPs for five weeks. The justification given by the Prime Minister, who said he needed that time to prepare next year’s legislation, does not hold, the Judge went on to explain. “Such job usually takes 4 to 6 days. Not five weeks. Of course, the Prime Minister wanted to prevent the MPs from interfering in Great Britain’s exit from the European Union, which is entering its crucial stage right now”: “Parliament has never been suspended before. The Prime Minister’s decision is void and ineffective”, Lady Hale went on. “Now, it is up to the president of the House of Commons to decide how to go on”. Just a few minutes after the reading of the ruling, John Bercow, who leads the House of Commons, stated that “Westminster must immediately start working again”. According to the BBC, it is a devastating blow for the British Prime Minister, who will now be asked to resign by many people.