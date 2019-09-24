EU: European Research and Innovation Days. Events in 370 cities. Moedas, “facing the challenges of society”

(Brussels) As from today and until 26th September, Brussels will be dressed up in future, for the first “European Research and Innovation Days”. About 4 thousand people will be involved in some way in the planned events. The connecting thread is the political conference, “Science is wonderful!”, where society’s most pressing issues will be addressed: from climate to health, from oceans to food, from transport to Artificial Intelligence. Many awards will be given during the conference, such as the European Capital of Innovation, the Horizon prize for social innovation, the Horizon Impact award and the “Innovation Radar” prize. The Week will end with the 14th European Researchers’ Night on 27th September, which will extend all over Europe with events in 370 cities in 29 countries. “Research and innovation are essential to the success of the economic, ecological and social transition we are going through”, stated Carlos Moedas, commissioner for research, science and innovation. The European Research and Innovation Days are therefore “an opportunity to meet and discuss how to face the challenges of society, stimulate innovation and spark off investments”; they will act as a sort of think-thank to “shape the next research and innovation framework programme, Horizon Europe”.