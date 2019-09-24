EU: 2 million euros to the International Fund for Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

(Brussels) Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner for international cooperation and development, announced that the European Union will contribute 2 million euros to the International Fund for Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence. The announcement arrived during the UN General Assembly in New York, where Mimica, the Commissioner, met the winner of the Nobel Prize for Peace, Denis Mukwege. Mimica stated: “Violence against girls and women is one of the worsts breaches of human rights, which has a huge cost on people and society. Today, by contributing 2 million euros to such Fund, we want to reach out to those women who have had to endure the unspeakable pain of sexual violence in situations of war and conflict and give them the support they need to rebuild their lives”. The Fund is based on the UN’s efforts and the work of the winners of the Nobel Prize for Peace Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad. It is a form of cooperation among several partners to provide survivors of conflict-related sexual violence with access to remedies and other forms of compensation and to help them fully reintegrate in their communities. Denis Mukwege emphasised “the importance of establishing such Fund. We have been supporting this initiative for many years. Seeing it accomplished is a huge leap for mankind”. The Fund will be officially launched in the UN premises in New York on 30th October 2019. Countries like France and Germany have announced they will support the Fund too.