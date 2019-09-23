Pope Francis: to Communications Dicastery, “You are experts, do not engage in commercial communication” or “proselytism”

That of communicators “is no ordinary office work, like commercial advertising for example”, Pope Francis told the participants in the plenary assembly of the Dicastery for Communications, received in audience today. Pope Francis handed over his prepared remarks, and went on to address those present off the cuff. “You are communications experts”, he began: “You communicate with your body and soul, with your mind, heart and hands, with everything. A true communicator gives all of himself, holding nothing back. He puts all his irons in the fire, retaining nothing for himself. The greatest communication is love”. “A commercial style of communication is something you should never engage in”, the Pope warned: “You must not proselytise. It is not Christian to proselytise. Pope Benedict XVI said it very clearly: the Church does not grow through proselytism, but through attraction”. “If you want to communicate the truth without goodness and beauty, then stop, do not do it!”, the Pope remarked: “If you want to communicate without getting engaged, without witnessing with your own life, with your flesh, then stop, do not do it! There is always the signature of witness in everything we do: Christian witnesses means being Christians, being martyrs. This is the martyred dimension of our vocation”.