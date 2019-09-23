EU-Balkans: Mogherini and regional leaders, support for accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania

(Brussels) The decision to open EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania is “crucial”. This was reaffirmed during a working dinner between the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and Western Balkans leaders. The dinner took place yesterday in New York in the margins of the 74th UN General Assembly, the EU’s External Action Service reports. “In view of the clear European Union perspective the Western Balkans has, the High Representative and the representatives from the region reviewed substantial progress achieved and looked at the tasks ahead”, a statement reads. “They expressed support for the opening of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, underlining this decision is crucial not just for both countries concerned, but for the whole region and for the EU”. They “supported the continuation of the Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue and the early conclusion of a legally binding agreement on full normalisation of relations”. The High Representative and Western Balkans leaders also “expressed solidarity with Albania after the country was hit by a series of strong earthquakes this weekend”.