Environment: birth of Circular Plastics Alliance. 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics used to make new products by 2025.

(Brussels) Circular Plastics Alliance is the name of the declaration signed in Brussels today by a hundred public and private partners covering the whole plastics value chain. The goal of the declaration, endorsed by the European Union, is to promote “voluntary actions for a well-functioning EU market in recycled plastics”. The declaration “lays out how the Alliance will reach the target of 10 million tons of recycled plastic used to make new products every year in Europe, by 2025”, a statement reads. This target was set by the European Commission in its 2018 Plastics Strategy, as part of its efforts to boost plastics recycling in Europe. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans, responsible for sustainable development, said: “I welcome the industry’s commitments to rethink the way we produce and use plastics. By efficiently recycling plastics, we will clean up the planet and fight climate change, by substituting fossil fuels with plastic waste in the production cycle”. The declaration of the Alliance will remain open for signature on the Commission’s website “for more signatories to join over time, in particular public authorities from all across Europe, business associations and companies”. Info: GROW-ENV-RPLASTICS-PLEDGE@ec.europa.eu