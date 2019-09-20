Council of Europe: Macron to address Parliamentary Assembly. Agenda: protection for victims of terrorism and preservation of Jewish culture

(Strasbourg) Marija Pejčinović Burić, newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe, will address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the first time at its autumn session (30 September-4 October). French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of honour of the session (1 October) while French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Amélie de Montchalin, will present the communication from the Committee of Ministers. Items on the agenda for the session include the protection of whistleblowers; common standards for ombudsman institutions; the protection of victims of terrorism; and the preservation of Jewish cultural heritage. The Assembly will also discuss reports on climate refugees and labour migration in Eastern Europe. Other reports to be presented include: democratic institutions in the Republic of Moldova; post-monitoring dialogue with Northern Macedonia; and the contribution of the Council of Europe Development Bank to a more inclusive society. The winner of the 2019 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, chosen from a shortlist of three nominees – Uyghur intellectual in China Ilham Tohti (China); lawyer Buzurgmehr Yorov (Tajikistan); and the Youth Initiative for Human Rights, which works on promoting reconciliation in the Balkans – will be announced at the opening of the session.