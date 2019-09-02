Romania: 363 million euros from the EU for a bridge over the Danube. Hahn (EU Commission), “faster transport, better quality of life”

Il commissario Ue Johannes Hahn

It is the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) that is giving 363.3 million euros to build a bridge over the Danube in Braila, south-east Romania. “The project – the EU Commission explained in a release – also involves the building of connection roads to improve transport between the Black Sea and north-east Romania”. Johannes Hahn, commissioner for neighbourhood policy, enlargement negotiations and regional policy, states: “This EU-funded project will clearly improve the region’s quality of life with shorter road trips, and more. By improving connections with Moldavia and Ukraine, this cohesion project will also help strengthen the EU’s relationships with its Eastern neighbours. Part of the Trans-European Transport Network, this project “will improve connections between the north of the country, the city of Tulcea, the Danube Delta and the port of Constanta, in the south”. Right now, the only connection is through the Giurgeni-Vadu Oii bridge (88 km south of Braila) or by ferry from Braila and Galati. Usually, the crossing by ferry is closed in spring and winter because of ice, fog or heavy rain. “The new bridge will provide a faster option, a trip that will be about 50 minutes faster”. The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2023.