EU Parliament: 80th anniversary of WWII, “education on our common European history”. 25 May “Day of Heroes”

(Strasbourg) 80 years after the Nazi-Soviet Treaty (known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact), MEPs call for a “common culture of remembrance” as a way to foster European “resilience against modern threats to democracy”. In its sitting today, the European Parliament paid tribute to the victims of Nazism, Stalinism and other totalitarian and authoritarian regimes in a resolution adopted with 535 votes in favour, 66 against and 52 abstentions. The text recalls that “European integration has, from the start, been a response to the suffering inflicted by two world wars” and was built “as a model of peace and reconciliation” founded on “values that are common to all Member States”. Hence, the European Union has “a particular responsibility to promote and safeguard democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law”. Parliament calls on Member States to promote, especially among “younger generations”, education on our common European history “by including the history and analysis of the consequences of totalitarian regimes in the curricula and textbooks of all schools in the EU”. MEPs call for 25 May (the anniversary of the execution of the Auschwitz hero Rotamaster Witold Pilecki) to be established as International Day of Heroes of the Fight against Totalitarianism to “provide future generations with a clear example of the correct attitude to take in the face of the threat of totalitarian enslavement”.