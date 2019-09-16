Poland: Education Week: “Living with Jesus”. Role of family and parish

“Living with Jesus” – this is the title of the ninth Education Week, organised by the Polish Bishops at the beginning of the school year. The Week will last until 22 September. In the Pastoral Letter issued to mark the occasion, the Bishops stress that a child’s birthplace and relationships with their parents are crucial to their sound development. The document contains several references to Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation Christus Vivit. The latter is explained with examples drawn from Polish families who, despite having lost everything during the Second World War, were able to keep their interpersonal relationships alive by helping each other. “Nothing can replace the lack of family ties in childhood”, the prelates said, adding that “experiencing God’s unconditional love is a source of strength in all situations of life”. To help young people experience this, the Bishops urge the formation of parish evangelisation groups, particularly to help in the preparation for the Sacrament of Confirmation. In addition, the materials (available online) prepared by the Bishops for the Week include a special focus on the independence of children who should not be “victims of the excessive attention of their parents”.