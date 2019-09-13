EU-Western Balkans: Podgorica, conclusion of Media Days. Hahn, “disinformation, political interference”

The capital city of Montenegro, Podgorica, hosted the third EU-Western Balkans Media Days, a two-day study event that ended today. The event was an occasion for the European Commission to reiterate its support to the region with new initiatives focusing on media accountability, literacy and governance, judicial expertise on freedom of expression, and the promotion of reconciliation and regional cooperation. Regional programmes supporting the media in the region are worth €20 million. “In view of the worrying developments across the region, from undue political interference to the spread of disinformation, this year’s Media Days shed the spotlight on the relation between media and politics, and paved the way towards identifying concrete actions and opportunities to improve the current situation”, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, stated. The third edition of the EU-Western Balkans Media Days brought together some 350 representatives of media and civil society organisations as well as policymakers from the Western Balkans and the EU. For the first time, political representatives from the region also joined the discussions on the crucial role of media in the accession process, aimed at developing proposals and actions to improve the situation of journalists and strengthen independent media.