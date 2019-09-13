EU Parliament: the Amazon, Brexit, flood funds for Italy, and vote on ECB presidency on plenary agenda

(Brussels) Next week will be busy in Strasbourg for the plenary session of the European Parliament. The MEPs from the 28 Member States will meet from Monday, 16 September, to Thursday, 19 September, to address issues such as the situation in the Amazon, Brexit, the funds allocated to the regions affected by floods, and to vote on the next president of the Frankfurt-based Central Bank. On Monday and then again on Tuesday, MEPs will be holding a debate on the “situation and destruction of forests worldwide”. “In July – the EP explains in a statement -, the European Commission adopted a communication setting out a new framework outlining action to be taken to protect and restore the world’s forests, which host 80% of biodiversity on land, support the livelihoods of around a quarter of the world’s population, and are vital to efforts to fight climate change”. On Tuesday, the Parliament will be holding a “consultative vote” on the role of Christine Lagarde as the next ECB chief. “The European Parliament gives a non-binding opinion on whether or not a candidate is suitable to fill the role of President of the ECB, with the final decision taken by the European Council”. On Tuesday, MEPs will discuss the issues of foreign electoral interference and disinformation in Europe, with a resolution that will be put to the vote on Thursday. Finally, the Plenary is set to approve the funds for those European regions that were affected by floods in 2018, including 277 million for Italy.