EU Commission: Juncker, name of portfolio covering security and migration needs clarification. On Brexit, Britons “part-time Europeans” since very beginning

(Brussels) “I don’t like the idea that the European way of life is opposed to migration. Accepting those that come from far away is part of the European way of life”. In an exclusive interview with Euronews, even the outgoing President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, expressed his disagreement with the new Commission’s portfolio titled “Protecting our European Way of Life” – a highly controversial title which President-elect Ursula von der Leyen tried to justify today by explaining its meaning. According to Juncker, the name of the portfolio assigned to the Greek Margaritis Schinas should be clarified: the “European way of life” should mean “putting together main talents and energies, and respect for others independently from their colour and their home states”. As regards Brexit, he said: “We had negotiated an agreement with Cameron on different points. This agreement with Cameron didn’t play any role in the referendum campaign. The British were told for more than 40 years” that they were in the European Union, but “they don’t want to share all the policies” decided by the European Union. “Since the very beginning, they were part-time Europeans”, but “what we need are full time Europeans”.