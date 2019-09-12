European Parliament: Sassoli (President), calendar for hearings of new Commissioners adopted. Meeting requested with von der Leyen to clarify “portfolios and nominations”

(Foto: Daina Le Lardic/European Union 2019 - Source: EP)

(Brussels) The hearings of the new Commissioners proposed by Ursula von der Leyen will take place between 30 September and 8 October and will be following a calendar decided by the Conference of Presidents today. Each Commissioner-designate will be heard by the parliamentary committees relevant to the portfolio assigned, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, told the press at the end of the meeting of the Conference of Presidents. Mr Sassoli also informed that he had invited the President-elect to attend the meeting of the Conference of Presidents on 19 September, to “discuss” with her those “portfolios and nominations” which have raised criticism and doubts in the past few days. “I myself”, Sassoli said, answering a press question, have noticed that portfolio “names such as immigration, culture and research were missing”, and “I think they are important”. “I believe”, he added, “that some of the concerns raised should be addressed”. “Probably in the rush” to give names to these portfolios, “there was a slightly casual approach and we ended up with these odd and bizarre nominations”. “The discussion” with Mrs von der Leyen “would help clarify things”, he concluded. The European Parliament is due to vote on the new Commission on 23 October.