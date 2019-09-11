Russia: fund-raising campaign starting today to restore a church destroyed by a fire in St Petersburg

Badly damaged by a fire on 17th June 2019, the Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Elisabeth in St Petersburg has reopened its doors. As reported by the website of the archdiocese of Moscow, the fire set by a woman had destroyed the stairs of the church and the soot had effaced years of restoration works, which had already been carried out in the church, built by Nicholas Benoit in the mid-XIX century. “The parish is doing all it can to restore as soon as possible what has gone lost” and organised “a number of charity events to raise funds and restore the cathedral”. The first of such events will be a classical concert in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, also in St Petersburg, on 14th September. The ticket costs 500 roubles (about 7 euros) and “all the money from the sales of the tickets will be used for the restoration – the notice explains –. For each concert, a report will be published about how much money has been raised and how much has been spent”.