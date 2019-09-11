EU Commission: global climate summit in New York, “Europe is ready. Action, not words”

Bruxelles: Miguel Arias Cañete, Maroš Šefčovič

(Brussels) The European Union is actively preparing for the Climate Action Summit called for by the UN Secretary General in New York on 23 September. The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, who will attend the summit, “will bring not a speech but a plan, as requested by Antonio Guterrez”, Commissioner for Climate Action, Miguel Arias Cañete, explained at a press conference in Brussels today. Indeed, the Commission has today adopted a Communication addressed to the European Parliament and the Council, which reiterates the EU’s commitment to climate action. A EU strategy has been developed to overachieve on our 2030 contribution to the Paris Agreement and to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050. 25% of EU budget for 2021-2027 will go to climate-related activities and transition, Commissioner for Energy Union, Maroš Šefčovič, stated. “We are a global climate leader and our climate action is an outstanding example of delivery”, Commissioner Cañete added. In addition to a legally binding framework to deliver on our pledges under the Paris Agreement, Europe is developing an “international platform” to help fund the transition to a greener economy with private capital. According to the Commission, Europe remains the world’s leading climate finance donor (providing 40% of the world’s public climate finance). “We have done a great job together over the past five years”, Cañete told Šefčovič in a satisfied tone.