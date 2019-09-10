EU Commission: Ursula von der Leyen presents her team. Gentiloni gets economic portfolio

(Brussels) The new Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, which is to gain the Parliament’s confidence, is “both geographically and gender balanced” (13 women and 14 men). At today’s press conference, the President-elect announced the portfolios assigned to each Commissioner in her team. Aside from the 8 Vice-Presidents, the portfolios were allocated as follows: Johannes Hahn (Austria) will be in charge of “Budget and Administration” and will report directly to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Didier Reynders (Belgium) will be responsible for “Justice” (including the topic of the rule of law). Mariya Gabriel (Bulgaria), who had the digital portfolio in the Juncker Commission, is now moving on to the “Innovation and Youth” portfolio. Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus) will lead the “Health” portfolio and Kadri Simson (Estonia) the “Energy” portfolio. Jutta Urpilainen (Finland) will take over responsibility for “International Partnerships”. Sylvie Goulard (France) will be the “Internal Market” Commissioner and will also be responsible for the new Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space. László Trócsányi (Hungary) will lead the “Neighbourhood and Enlargement” portfolio. Phil Hogan (Ireland) will be in charge of the “Trade” portfolio. Paolo Gentiloni (Italy) will be the Commissioner for the Economy. Virginijus Sinkevičius (Lithuania), 28, is the youngest Commissioner and will be responsible for “Environment and Oceans”. Nicolas Schmit (Luxembourg) will be responsible for the “Jobs” portfolio. Helena Dalli (Malta) will lead the “Equality” portfolio. Janusz Wojciechowski (Poland) will be in charge of the “Agriculture” portfolio. Elisa Ferreira (Portugal) will lead the “Cohesion and Reforms” portfolio. Rovana Plumb (Romania) will be in charge of the “Transport” portfolio. Janez Lenarčič (Slovenia) will be the Commissioner for “Crisis Management”. And Ylva Johansson (Sweden) will lead the “Home Affairs” portfolio.