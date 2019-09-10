EU Commission: Ursula von der Leyen presents her team. “A Commission that walks the talk”

(Brussels) In the first half of their mandate, “all members of the College” should visit every Member State. “They should not only get to know the capitals, but also visit the regions in which the people of Europe live and work”. “This will be a Commission that walks the talk. We have a structure that focuses on tasks” to “deliver on the issues that matter the most rapidly and with determination”. European Commission President-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, gave these guidelines as she revealed the distribution of portfolios and presented her new team of Commissioners today. There will be eight Vice-Presidents, of whom three will be “executive”, that is to say, they will be both Commissioners and responsible for one of three core topics of the President-elect’s agenda. Frans Timmermans (Netherlands) will coordinate the work on the European Green Deal and be the Commissioner for Climate Action. Margrethe Vestager (Denmark) will coordinate the agenda for a digital Europe and be the Commissioner for Competition. Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia) will coordinate the work on an “Economy that Works for People” and be the Commissioner for Financial Services. The five other Vice-Presidents will be: Josep Borrell (Spain), who will serve as High Representative; Věra Jourová (Czech Republic), former Commissioner in the Juncker Commission, who will deal with “Values and Transparency”; Margaritis Schinas (Greece), Commissioner in charge of “Protecting our European Way of Life”, who will also be responsible for migration policies, von der Leyen told journalists; Maroš Šefčovič (Slovakia), Vice-President in the Juncker Commission, who will be in charge of “Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight”; and Dubravka Šuica (Croatia), responsible for “Democracy and Demography”, who will lead the Commission’s work on the Conference on the Future of Europe.