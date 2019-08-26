EU: 550 million to Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Juncker, “step up the fight against epidemics”

Donald Tusk, presidente del Consiglio europeo, al G7 di Biarritz

European Council President Donald Tusk announced a €550 million pledge to the Global Fund during the G7 summit in Biarritz. The Fund is an international partnership to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria across the world. “Its work – a statement reads – has already saved 27 million lives since it was created in 2002”. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on this occasion: “The EU has been a strong supporter of the Global Fund since its creation, when the AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis epidemics seemed to be unbeatable. And today we are announcing a record contribution of a further €550 million. We hope the international community will follow suit and step up the fight to fulfil the Fund’s target of ending these diseases’ epidemics by 2030”. Lyon will host the Global Fund donors’ conference (about sixty countries across the world) in October to obtain greater economic support “so that developing countries can improve their health systems, reach universal health coverage and help end the 3 epidemics by 2030”. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least €12.6 billion (about US$14 billion) for the period 2020-2022. By 2023, “these funds should help save an additional 16 million lives, avert 234 million infections, cut the mortality rate from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems”.