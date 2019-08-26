Amazon fires: Repam, “becoming aware of the serious threats of the situation”

In a message issued yesterday and signed by its president, card. Cláudio Hummes, its deputy president, card. Pedro Barreto Jimeno, and its executive secretary, Mauricio López, the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (Repam) thanks all those ecclesial organisations and media that, in the last few days, have expressed sympathy for “the critical situation of all Amazonia, especially in Brazil and Bolivia, for the extensive fires” and “the walk to the Synod for the Pan-Amazon Region”. Aware that right now “climate change and man’s increasingly extensive work “are leading Amazonia to a point of no-return”, Repam joins the positions that, in keeping with Pope Francis’s doctrine, “call all men to become aware of the serious threats of this situation and to make efforts to take care of the common home, by raising our voices and looking for effective ways of peaceful but firm action, demanding that an end be put to this situation”.