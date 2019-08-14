Ocean Viking: Msf e Sos Mediterranée, “condizioni meteo si sono deteriorate, persone a bordo soffrono il mal di mare e andrebbero sbarcate al più presto”

“Le condizioni meteorologiche si sono deteriorate, con un aumento del moto ondoso per le prossime 24 ore. Persone sull’Ocean Viking soffrono di mal di mare. Rimanere in mare mentre le persone soffrono non può essere la soluzione. Le persone dovrebbero essere sbarcate al più presto in un luogo sicuro”. Così Medici senza frontiere (Msf) e Sos Mediterranée in un tweet pubblicato poco fa attraverso i rispettivi profili delle due Ong.

UPDATE Weather conditions have deteriorated, with increased swell for the next 24 hours. People on the #OceanViking are suffering from seasickness.

Remaining at sea while people suffer cannot be the solution. People should be disembarked in a place of safety as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/xfEsx1KPAB

