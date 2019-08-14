Approfondimenti
Carabiniere ucciso
Proteste a Hong Kong
Emanuela Orlandi
Caso Bibbiano
Vincent Lambert
Tutti
Migranti

Ocean Viking: Msf e Sos Mediterranée, “condizioni meteo si sono deteriorate, persone a bordo soffrono il mal di mare e andrebbero sbarcate al più presto”

“Le condizioni meteorologiche si sono deteriorate, con un aumento del moto ondoso per le prossime 24 ore. Persone sull’Ocean Viking soffrono di mal di mare. Rimanere in mare mentre le persone soffrono non può essere la soluzione. Le persone dovrebbero essere sbarcate al più presto in un luogo sicuro”. Così Medici senza frontiere (Msf) e Sos Mediterranée in un tweet pubblicato poco fa attraverso i rispettivi profili delle due Ong.

© Riproduzione Riservata

Quotidiano

Quotidiano - Italiano

Territori
Accetta l'informativa sulla privacy